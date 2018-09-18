Active perpetrator threat drill planned

Upcoming school safety drills at Indian Lake Schools will include active shooter scenarios and may involve firing blank rounds during the school day, according to discussion Monday in a regular school board meeting.

Superintendent Rob Underwood said he recently attended a school safety summit of public school administrators in Columbus.

He said an upcoming school safety drill is being planned for October involving officers from the Washington Township Police Department as well as deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

School safety drills involving suspicious persons in the building and/or potential threats of violence are not new, the superintendent said, recalling a pretend perpetrator scenario that was practiced last year at the middle school. He mentioned the safety drills along with fire and tornado drills.

Firing off blank rounds in the building while school is in session would be a first for the district, and is being considered, Underwood said.

“School safety is our biggest concern,” he told the board, and said the safety drills should be as “realistic as possible.”

The scenarios help determine best practices, Underwood said.

“Whether to evacuate the building or go into lockdown, these scenarios help keep everyone prepared,” he said.

Parents and the community will be kept updated on any planned active perpetrator scenarios, Underwood said, adding that any safety drills would also be age appropriate for elementary, middle and high school students.

