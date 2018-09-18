Bids accepted for electrical work

Electrical improvements are forthcoming to each of the three Benjamin Logan school buildings, board members learned Monday in a regular meeting.

A $66,400 bid was accepted from SP Electric out of Grove City for electrical modifications to the high school. Bids in the amount of $72,900 and $62,300 were accepted from Renkert Electric of Bellefontaine for electrical work at the at middle and elementary schools, respectively.

General Fund appropriations for the 2019 fiscal year were approved in the amount of $18.3 million. Overall, $24.34 million was appropriated for next fiscal year.

Out-of-state student trips were approved for the high school band to travel to Orlando, Fla, April 4 through 10 during the school’s spring break for the purpose of performing in a Disney World parade and attend accompanying instrumental workshops.

An eighth-grade trip to Washington D.C. was approved for May 9 through 12.

An international trip to Europe was approved for June 16 through 26, 2020, for students to, “explore Rome, Florence, Paris/Normandy, Paris and London,” according to the board agenda.

Half-time supplemental contracts were approved for Patty Price and Billie Jo Brien, middle school Builder’s Club advisers.

In personnel matters, a one-year bus driver contract was accepted for Sherry Shope. Scott Vermillion resigned as the Model United Nations adviser.