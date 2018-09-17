22 years and counting

Logan County Farmers Market hosts Customer Appreciation Day Saturday

The Logan County Farmers Market hosts Customer Appreciation Day from 8:30 to noon Saturday, Sept. 22, featuring a variety of activities.

Free coffee and cookies will be available.

The Logan County Master Gardeners will host a Live Gardening and Horticulture Hotline and customers can take photos or samples if they wish to ask questions.Topics include Trees & Shrubs, Lawns, Flower Gardens, Vegetables & Fruit, Soil

Management, Plant Diseases, and Insects & Other Pests. Youths can make seed bombs.

Karla Kauffman is market manager. she said, “We want to thank our customers and vendors for making this a part of their Saturday morning. There is always something interesting available, and folks often spend more than they planned. This in turn supports the community.”

Eight new vendors joined the 22 familiars vendors this year at what Ohio Magazine named Ohio’s Best Farmers market.

Around 900 patrons attend weekly.

“We are a successful market because the City of Bellefontaine, local sponsors and donors, the friendly vendors, and, of course, our patrons, make the market a great place to come,” Kauffman continued.

“We were thrilled to help 400-plus kids get into the produce habit by providing them $2 for produce every time they come, courtesy of the Mary Rutan Foundation (and the Power of Produce Club). And low income Logan County residents were able to access produce through support from the Solid Waste District and Produce Perks Midwest. We want to continue to make fresh fruits and vegetables accessible for everyone in the community, no matter their income or circumstances. What a collaboration,” Kauffman enthused.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!