Spotlight on historic mural at Lakeview church open house

Those attending the 135th anniversary celebration of the Christ United Methodist Church, 110 Brown St., Lakeview, at State Route 235, can see some history as well as be entertained and have a light meal.

PHOTO | CHRIST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

A mural of the Good Shepherd painted by J.S. Brentlinger, the late local artist whose photographs were used on thousands of postcards from the Indian Lake area, has been behind the alter where Brentlinger hung it on the eve of the opening of the renovated church in the 1930s. He is believed to be the first artist to photograph the Indian Lake area from the air and was tied to a wing of a plane to get the shots.

Christian music artist Jeremy Liles presents a concert following the open house set from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 After the concert, light refreshments of hot dogs, chips and dessert will be served.