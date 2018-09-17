Free adult dental clinic slated for Oct. 31

A free adult dental clinic is offered from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Robson Family Dentistry, 240 E. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine.

The clinic is offered with the Logan County Health District through the agency’s receipt of a Delta Dental Foundation/Bright Futures Com munity Grant, and also celebrates October as National Dental Hygiene Month. Community Health and Wellness Partners of Logan County al so participates in the event.

Logan County residents age 19 and older who have not seen a dentist in the last year are eligible. Priority is given to those with no dental insurance.

A routine dental exam, cleaning and X-rays will be provided by Robson Family Dentistry staff. The clinic is not intended for emergency dental care appointments and no pain prescriptions will be written. No one is turned away for inability to pay.

To schedule an appointment, call (937) 651-6188.