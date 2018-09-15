Land needed to relocate dredge sediment

ILDC plans disc golf, archery range installation

Tom Grabow discusses Indian Lake water health Friday during the DREDGE Day program at the Indian Lake State Park multi-purpose building. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

So successful has been the dredging program at Indian Lake, that now more room is needed to put all the filtered sediment.

With two units now actively dredging in the 5,800-acre lake, space is becoming harder to come by to dispose of the materials removed from the water, according to a DREDGE Day presentation Friday on the campgrounds of the Indian Lake State Park.

About 20 acres per dredging season are designated as relocation areas for removal, Tom Grabow told more than 100 Indian Lake stakeholders Friday including non-profit leaders and elected representatives.

Speaking for the dredge program, Grabow, who is the dredge maintenance supervisor, told the group to refer any interested land owners with five or more under-utilized acres to make their land available to relocate dredged materials.

“If they have the land and the interest, put us in touch with them and we’ll determine whether or not it’s a suitable location,” he told the crowd inside the multi-purpose building.

Since a second dredge unit became active last year, more materials than ever are being filtered out of the lake. More than 100,000 cubic yards of materials will be dredged this year, Grabow said.

Vegetation and plant growth in the lake was especially thick this year, especially duckweed, Grabow said. The flowering aquatic plant that floats on or right underneath the top of the water has been a challenge to remove, he said.

“We’d spend two or three days with the weed harvester in one location, only to come back to the same place a week later and see it was just as bad as before,” Grabow said.

