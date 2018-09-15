Fog didn’t dampen Friday’s 38th annual Logan County College Day event at Benjamin Logan High School where representatives of some 70 institutions of higher learning and the military were on hand to meet with approximately 1,200 local students, including Indian Lake High School juniors Colton Dugan, right, and McKenzie Sue Garver, above, who are shown talking with a Muskingum University representative. Juniors and seniors from Bellefontaine, Ohio Hi-Point Career Center and Riverside Local Schools also attended with ILHS and the host school students. In addition to speaking with representatives from various educational options, students also attended a session with a panel of speakers and were advised of the importance of various test scores. The annual day is sponsored by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center and coordinated by Karen Sorreles, development liasion. (PHOTO | ILHS)