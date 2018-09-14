Conquering personal health challenges celebrated

Domini Cook and Sonya Lahr, both of Bellefontaine, along with Indian Lake area residents Kendra Cary and Tasha Sturms impressed their friends and co-workers with their perseverance to meet personal health and wellness goals and each was nominated for a free “Day of Pampering” in conjunction with the annual event.

Sonya Lahr, right, receives a gel manicure Thursday from managing cosmetologist Tonya Haley at The Lock Shop Salon & Spa, 130 S. Main St., Suite 102. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The “Day of Pampering” began last week with a shopping spree at Maurices, 2107 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, with stylist services donated by the store.

Sierra Harris, left, applies makeup to Tasha Sturms at Roots, State Route 720, Russells Point, during the latter's makeover Thursday afternoon prior to Girls Night Out.

Then Thursday, the recipients were treated to a full array of pampering — hair cut and color, manicure, pedicure, massage and waxes and more — at four local salons that donated their services, ME & Co., 140 S. Main St.; The Lock Shop, 130 S. Main St., Suite 102; and Trade Winds Day Spa, 122 E. Patterson Ave., all in Bellefontaine; and Roots, 306 State Route 708, Russells Point.

Domini Cook, seated, checks out her new hairstyle Thursday while stylist Jamie Overholt at ME & Co., 140 S. Main St., applies hair spray to her locks.

To showcase their new looks and outfits, the four women were celebrated Thursday night at the annual program, which this year was moved to the Mary Rutan Health Center’s third floor mesa. The evening also included a sit-down dinner for attendees, along with women’s health screenings, a panel discussion and featured speaker focusing on the topic of mental health.

Kendra Cary receives a pedicure Thursday by nail technician Mandi Boyd at Trade Winds Day Spa, 122 E. Patterson Ave.

For three of the pampered ladies, they have recently accomplished significant weight loss goals that have led to much improved health and also the prevention of more serious health complications and even the need for surgery.

City resident Ms. Lahr said she was facing just that issue of the potential need for a gastric bypass about 2 1/2 years ago.

However, as a Mary Rutan Hospital health information management employee, she joined the hospital’s pilot weight loss program that was offered with long-term follow-up and also took up a regular walking regimen that has helped her to lose 212 pounds to date.

“Before I started on the program, I was having difficulty finding clothes that fit, and it also was affecting my health. I was wheezing upon exertion and I also started to worry that I would end up with diabetes, as my mother is a type II diabetic,” the Upper Sandusky native said this week.

“For awhile, I had researched the surgery, but when this program through the hospital came along, I’m so glad I joined it and didn’t let it slip away. It was a great opportunity for me, and I’ve been able to adopt it to my lifestyle. I feel like if I’d had the surgery instead, it would be such a drastic change that would’ve been hard to get accustomed to.”

Now that she is more than 200 pounds lighter, the 22-year Mary Rutan Hospital employee said she has found a new passion in her life for learning about animals, and she visits the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on a regular basis with her membership, to get in some walking and also photographing various wildlife, especially her favorite, the giraffes.

“I enjoyed going to the zoo before, but whenever I would go, it was very hard on me,” she said. “Now it’s a fun way that I can get my steps in for the day and it doesn’t really feel like any work at all."

