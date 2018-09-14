Soil, water conservation district marks 75 years; Farm Bureau highlights establishment of ag Impact Fund

The Logan Soil and Water Conservation District celebrated its 75th anniversary Thursday night at its annual meeting held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Logan County Farm Bureau.

Logan Soil and Water Conservation District representatives stand with the sign presented them from the Ohio Department of Agriculture in recognition of the district’s 75th anniversary. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

Logan County was the 13th county in Ohio to establish such a conservation district said Jocelyn Henderson, program specialist with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, who presented the district with a commemorative sign during the event at Winner Harvest Barn.

The first meeting of the district was conducted July 8, 1943, and addressing erosion and drainage problems for the agriculture community was the first order of business.

To help raise public awareness about good soil stewardship, the district involved county vocational agriculture teachers in its mission.

