Woman flown from crash

First responders work on the scene of a three-vehicle injury crash that occurred about 6:40 p.m. on County Road 10 at Township Road 179. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Sherry Morse-Lindsey, 62, of Bellefontaine, was flown by MedFlight helicopter to the OSU Wexner Medical Center as a result of incapacitating injuries sustained in the crash. Deputies said Alexander German, 20, of Lima was operating a westbound sport utility vehicle on C.R. 10 when he attempted to make a left turn at T.R. 179 and pulled into the path of an eastbound SUV operated by Benjamin Dodds, 34, of Dublin. The Dodds vehicle struck the German vehicle, and the impact caused the Dodds vehicle to push the German SUV into a third SUV operated by Morse-Lindsey, which was stopped at the stop sign on T.R. 179 on the south side of the intersection. The other motorists did not report any injuries. Damage was heavy to the Dodds and German vehicles, and light damage to the Morse- Lindsey vehicle. All occupants were wearing their seat belts. German was cited for failure to yield. (PHOTO | MIKE TROTH)