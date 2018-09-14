OVI checkpoint planned for Saturday

Troopers of the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol report an OVI checkpoint is planned for Saturday in Logan County.

Saturday morning, the location of the checkpoint will be announced. The effort will be conducted with troopers in conjunction with local law enforcement officers.

“Statewide, troopers make on average 25,000 impaired driver arrests each year to help improve traffic safety for all Ohio citizens,” Marysville Post Commander Lt. Molly Harris said in a release. “OVI checkpoints are designed to deter impaired driving and remove those who don’t heed the warning.”

Troopers remind those who plan to consume alcohol to designate a sober driver or make appropriate travel arrangements ahead of time.