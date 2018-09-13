BHS Marching Band Spectacular returns Saturday evening

Bellefontaine High School marching band members are gearing up for the annual Marching Band Spectacular, which returns Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at AcuSport Stadium.

The Bellefontaine High School marching band rehearsed Wednesday at AcuSport Stadium in preparation for the BHS Marching Band Spectacular slated for 7 p.m. Saturday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The marching band showcase, which began in 1985, this year features nine bands, including the host band, along with marching bands from Riverside, Indian Lake, Benjamin Logan, Ridgemont, North Union, Jackson Center, Urbana and Sidney high schools.

Admission is $5 per person at the gate.

“We’re excited to host the area’s bands for this showcase,” BHS band director Jeremy Karg said Wednesday.

“It’s always a great way to kick off the season, and it’s a fun and energetic show."

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!