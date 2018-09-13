True Blues show promises blended styles on Holland stage

Two accomplished blues musicians who have performed for audiences around the world will offer a global taste of the blues and supply some interactive history lessons on their genre during a “moving and energetic” concert planned for Saturday evening at the Holland Theatre.

COREY HARRIS, PHIL WIGGINS

Corey Harris, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, along with blues harmonica virtuoso Phil Wiggins combine to present True Blues at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, the first concert in the theater’s Roots Series this season.

True Blues, which has performed recently at a blues festival in France, chronicles the extraordinary living culture of this musical style in an evening of music and conversation.

“The Holland is honored to be able to present such high caliber talent,” theater managing director Chris Westhoff said. “Corey and Phil have both been celebrated internationally for their preservation of traditional blues music and their explorations and experiments with it."

