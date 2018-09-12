Demolition on the horizon for city-owned properties

Work to remove dilapidated buildings just west of the Bellefontaine Municipal Building should begin soon, Service-Safety Director David Henry told City Council members Tuesday.

Bellefontaine purchased the quarter-block of properties to provide area for future city development.

Bids for the demolition project came in much higher than expected, so city administrators reworked bid specifications and contracted directly for asbestos removal rather than include it in the last round of bids.

Heater Excavating submitted a low bid of $120,000 with the knowledge that city could pick and choose how much work it wants done.

Henry told the council’s Finance Committee the city will use just $95,000 of the Heater bid.

Street Department crews will handle the demolition of garages and a small house, leaving the large homes and former car wash/garage for Heater to demolish starting Oct. 1.

