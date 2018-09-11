Casting call: Local girl to undergo groundbreaking spinal procedure

Church benefit, silent auction planned

The 20 casts Kayla Tracey of Huntsville has worn since she was six months old are lined up with her last week at her home as she prepares for the groundbreaking surgery she undergoes Friday in New Jersey. (PHOTO | JENNIFER McDERMIT)

KAYLA TRACEY

While most five- six-year-olds spent the end of summer prepping for their first days of kindergarten, Kayla Tracey was preparing for a rare surgery to correct curvature of her spine.

Kayla, 6, and her parents, Steve and Lisa Tracey, of Huntsville, depart Thursday for New Brunswick, N.J., where she will undergo an anterior scoliosis correction procedure pioneered by Dr. Darryl Antonacci.

Her procedure is Friday, and is expected to last between five and six hours.

It is relatively new surgery, especially for young patients, and the family has already traveled once to the east coast to ensure Kayla is a candidate for the operation, which is considered a less-invasive procedure compared to usual scoliosis treatments.

Traditional scoliosis surgeries involve inserting rods into the spine, and after a patient stops growing, doctors then fuse the spine which severely limits future mobility.

For this new surgery, screws are placed in each vertebrae and attached to a flexible cord, holding the spine together in straighter alignment; sort of like the wire on dental braces, according to a description of the surgery.

This technique allows the spine to correct as it grows.

A new procedure befits the rarity of Kayla’s scoliosis.

Most people diagnosed with scoliosis develop the condition in their early teenage years. The odds of scoliosis in babies is usually about 1 in 10,000.

Her mother says she is grateful for information available online, and for online support groups.

“Had I not had this information available at my fingertips, I would not have known it existed,” Mrs. Tracey said. “So many doctors and hospitals just want to use rods.”

