Trips proposed to D.C., ‘Hoosiers’ gym

Longtime staff to retire

Bellefontaine Schools Board of Education members made quick work of a light agenda Monday evening, when they heard proposals for a pair of upcoming student trips and also accepted the retirement resignations of two longtime staff members.

Bellefontaine Intermediate School music teacher Janet Fulton and Bellefontaine Elementary School Title I teacher Cynthia Jenkins each will retire effective May 28. Fulton has 23 years of service with the district and Jenkins has worked for Bellefontaine City Schools for 22 years, officials said.

Related to the student travels, Bellefontaine Middle School Cliff Core presented information about the eighth-graders’ proposed visit to Washington, D.C., slated for May 20 through 23.

He said this school year, the BMS is working with Prodigy Tours for the trip that will cost $699 for students. Last school year, Prodigy Tours stepped in at the last minute to help make the trip to the nation’s capital a reality after the venture was threatened by the former Discovery Tours’ bankruptcy issues.

