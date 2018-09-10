Bicentennial concert, raffle proceed as planned

The remnants of a tropical storm may have caused the Logan County Bicentennial parade and outdoor celebration to be postponed this weekend, but local residents were treated to a free concert Sunday evening.

Members of the Brooklyn, N.Y., based High and Mighty Brass Band perform a free show at the Holland Theatre on Sunday evening as part of the Logan County Bicentennial celebration.

ALSO IN MONDAY'S EXAMINER: Logan County Commissioner Joe Antram and volunteer Jacob Smith draw the winning names for the three Henry rifles engraved with the official Logan County Bicentennial logo and scenes from Logan County. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

While the inclement weather prompted the Bicentennial Steering Committee to delay the gala parade and celebration until Sunday, Sept. 30, the performance by the High and Mighty Brass Band, which traveled in from Brooklyn, N.Y., went on as planned.

A raffle of three Henry rifles engraved with the Logan County Bicentennial logo and other scenes from Logan County was also conducted with Randy Fisler, Jim Day and Randy Wax drawn as the winners.

Logan County Commissioner Joe Antram, who spoke briefly between the drawing and the performance, promised that in addition to the postponed parade and celebration, a special bicentennial still awaits later this year.

“As we are celebrating 200 years of Logan County history and when we started planning this event many months ago, we picked today because we thought it would be the perfect day with perfect weather,” he joked.

“I guess we were wrong about that.

“We do hope that the 150 to 160 parade entrants who were planning to join us this weekend will be available on Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

“And later this year we plan to invite you all to the opening of the Logan County Courthouse. It is a beautiful building and we are super excited about finishing up the work and sharing it with all of you as soon as we can.”