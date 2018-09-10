Damp commute

Windshield wipers were required again today as motorists negotiate the intersection of north Main Street and Sandusky Avenue. Overcast skies and drizzly conditions prevailed again this morning as a slow rain fell for a fourth consecutive day. A total of 3.51 inches rain has fallen so far in September, Bellefontaine Wastewater Treatment Plant records. Steady rains and dramatically cooler temperatures prompted the closure of several outdoor sporting events and public festivities over the weekend, including the Logan County Bicentennial parade, which has been rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)