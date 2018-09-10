Digging into soil health

Frank Gibbs uses a soil pit to demonstrate how soil quality benefits from cover crop root depth and earth worm activity Thursday during the Logan County Land Trust’s Cover Crop and Soil Health Workshop at Tom and Nancy Smith’s farm, 2684 Mt. Tabor Road, West Liberty. Gibbs is the owner of Wetland Soil Consulting Services LLC, which he formed after retiring from the USDA, where he worked for 36 years. Other featured speakers included Dave Brandt of Fairfield, a no-till farmer since 1971 who also has been using cover crops since 1978, and Aaron Heilers of Shelby County, a project manager for the Blanchard River Watershed Demonstration Farms Network and a certified conservation planner with a specialty in nutrient management. Dinner at the session was provided by the Dine and Dash food truck of Urbana. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY LAND TRUST)