Music accents 50 years of friendship

Chanteurs celebrate anniversary with Sept. 16 concert

The Chanteurs vocal trio, from the left, Shirley T. McPherson, Beth Kurtz and Peg Swonguer, accompanied by Ellen Vitt at the piano, rehearse last week in preparation for their 50th anniversary concert, slated for 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the First United Methodist Church of Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

A deep-seated love of music, a commitment to practicing and perfecting their songs and the enjoyment of sharing their melodious voices and musical talents with others has brought a local vocal trio a long way — 50 years to be exact.

The Chanteurs are marking their milestone anniversary this year by planning a “Thank You” concert for the community, slated for 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St. Admission is free, and a cookies and punch reception is planned after the performance.

Current trio members, Shirley T. McPherson of Lewistown, Peg Swonguer of Belle Center and Beth Kurtz of Bellefontaine, accompanied by West Liberty resident Ellen Vitt, will perform a number of favorite songs that have been included on their repertoire since the late 1960s. Featured pieces will include some from their early years, along with pop, folk and other secular music and ending with sacred songs that are close to their hearts.

“We wanted to do a concert to thank the people of our community for all of their support over the years,” said Mrs. Kurtz, who began her time with the Chanteurs as an accompanist in 1969. She then became a vocalist for the group in 1973 after original member Phyllis Jerviss of Huntsville left to focus on raising her family.

“We’ve performed about anywhere and everywhere we’ve been asked. We just love to sing together and connecting with our audiences,” she said, noting that the vocalists memorize their songs because they feel it helps to build a rapport with their concert attendees.

