BEATING THE HEAT

ABOVE: Bellefontaine Intermediate School fifthgraders Chloe Stolly, center, and behind her, Kiara Hecker and their friends partake of popsicles during their Thursday afternoon recess that were handed out to pupils and school staff by members of the Mary Rutan Hospital administrative team. “Our neighbors at Bellefontaine Intermediate have been struggling the last few days with these high temperatures. They do not have air (conditioning) in the building, so we thought a cool treat might brighten their day and let them know we are thinking about them,” said Tammy Allison, MRH vice president of community relations. She related the hospital staff transported 650 popsicles and a cooler from the hospital’s warehouse to the school. Temperatures this week have reached as high as 90 degrees. BELOW: Fourth-grader Addie Knotts takes a bite of a purple popsicle while chatting with members of the Mary Rutan Hospital administrativeN team that handed out the cold treats. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)