Pathfinders hosts annual ride

An annual bicycle ride to raise money for the Simon Kenton Trail is set for Sunday and will start at the Depot Coffeehouse in Urbana.

Riders participate in last year’s annual Simon Kenton Trail ride. The all-volunteer Simon Kenton Pathfinders is working to raise money to match Honda of America Foundation’s grant offer of up to $25,000. (PHOTO | SUBMITTED)

Proceeds from the 19th annual ride will support trail maintenance and the chip-seal paving project of the trail from State Route 296 northward.

The hope is to raise enough money to complete chip-seal paving to Township Road 199 in Logan County and finish paving the compacted stone trail.

This year, Honda of America Foundation has offered a dollar- for-dollar match, up to $25,000, to the Simon Kenton Pathfinders. The pathfinders has until Nov. 30 to reach the goal.

