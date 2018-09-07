Marie’s Candies named stop on Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail

Marie’s Candies, 311 Zanesfield Road, West Liberty, has been named to the Miami County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail featured on the agency’s website, www.homegrowngreat.com.

Marie's Candies located in West Liberty. (MARIE'S CANDIES FACEBOOK PHOTO)

The Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail is part of TourismOhio’s fall campaign with more than 30 stops statewide, encouraging travelers to create their own holiday. The Miami Valley CVB will be conducting a giveaway on social media for participants who use #BuckeyeCandyTrail.

“We’re excited to be part of the Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail, which is a great collaboration between Ohio tourism and small candy businesses,” said Rebecca Craig, Marie’s Candies president. “We hope you’ll visit Marie’s Candies this fall and savor Ohio’s most original dessert this fall: the Buckeye candy.”

Buckeyes from the local candy retailer have twice been featured in the Martha Stewart Weddings publication, and are one of more than 90 varieties of chocolates sold by the third-generation family business.