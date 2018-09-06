National accreditation celebrated

Logan County District Board of Health members offered a congratulatory proclamation at their Wednesday afternoon meeting recognizing the staff of the Logan County Health District and Health Commissioner Dr. Boyd Hoddinott for the agency’s achievement of national accreditation.

The Logan County Health District’s sign in front of the 310 S. Main St. office proclaims the agency’s recent status as nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Following on site visits by representatives of the Public Health Accreditation Board May 23 and 24, the agency was recently informed that it had earned this accreditation status, demonstrating that it delivers quality programs and services to its community, as previously reported in the Examiner.

“We’re small but mighty,” Hoddinott said of the local agency, noting that 23 of the 113 health departments in Ohio are currently accredited. The Logan County Health District is one of three smaller, rural health districts to earn the distinction.

“The leadership team did a great job to get the ball rolling on accreditation,” the health commissioner continued. “We also have employees who are dedicated to the county’s health.

“By stepping through the accreditation process, we can assure the county that we are good at our jobs and are fiscally responsible.

By examining our policies and services and continuing to make improvements, we can be sure we’re meeting and exceeding the needs of our local community as effectively as possible.”

