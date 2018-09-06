Parking lot painting project raises funds for teacher’s battle with cancer

A fundraising project at Indian Lake High School encourages staff and students to personalize their designated parking lots to aid a teacher’s battle with cancer.

Amber Seeley paints her parking spot in the student lot recently. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

The ILHS Key Club is sponsoring a “Paint Your Parking Space” fundraiser to help offset healthcareexpenses for math teacher Amber Shively,who was diagnosed with breast cancer in the spring.

Senior Amber Seeley, president of the Key Club approached school administrators after seeing theidea on social media.

“I just thought it was a fun way to build school spirit and support Mrs. Shively,” she said.

Students must submit to Assistant Principal Dave Coburn a proof of their design and pay $25 to the ILHS Key Club.

Spots may be painted in a variety of colors and designs, provided the proposal is school appropriateand is approved.

Students may then decorate their space during non-school hours with their own supplies. Spaces must be painted over in black at the end of the school year.

Key Club Advisor Jen Ignarski says the activity has already raised more than $300.

The goal is to raise over $1,000 as part of the fundraiser.

Several spaces were painted over the long Labor Day weekend.