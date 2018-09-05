SUN ORBS ON DISPLAY

Nearly in full bloom at Hurley Farms, 9249 State Route 117, north of Huntsville, are four acres of sunflowers, new this year to the market. The field, located just north of the farm market, is open during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day while viewing lasts, for colorful photo opportunities and horticulture enjoyment.

Admission is FREE, but donations are accepted for the benefit of the Logan County Cancer Society. No pets are permitted, nor is cutting of any of the sunny orbs.