Shots fired in simulated active shooter drill

An active shooter drill today at Bellefontaine High School was designed to be as real as possible so that everyone including students, staff and emergency first responders may be as prepared as possible in the event of the real thing.

Bellefontaine High School students who fled the school during an active shooter training stand at a perimeter near the tennis courts with Bellefontaine Police Sgt. Chris Marlow. The intruder was located and suppressed within eight minutes. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Superintendent Brad Hall called the simulated intruder drill a “learning opportunity” in a district-wide phone call recording that went out about 9 a.m., and encouraged parents of high school students to discuss the drill with their children.

A Bellefontaine Police Department issued shotgun discharged five blank rounds in the high school beginning at 8:32 a.m. Two simulated shots were fired at the intersection of two hallways in the high school, two more were fired at the top of a stairwell and a single round was discharged in the language arts hallway, the superintendent said.

