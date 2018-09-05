Logan County Farmers’ Market celebrated at Farm-to-Table event

The Logan County Farmers’ Market was celebrated at the Farm-to-Table fundraiser dinner Aug. 21 at Brewfontaine, 211 S. Main St., with more than $3,100 raised through ticket sales and tips at the event.

PHOTO | PHOTOBOOTH

A total of 102 tickets were sold for the dinner, and half of the ticket sales and 70 percent of tips were donated to the market. In addition, Brewfontaine donated an additional $5,000 to the cause through the community partnership, and closed its business to regular sales the day of the event.

The evening began with a cocktail hour that included a sangria, the ingredients for which were all local. Then a six-course locally sourced meal was served, featuring a deconstruced egg, cucumber and tomato salad; herbed focaccia with a compound butter; mixed berry soup; strawberry lemonade intermezzo; polpette with roasted red pepper pesto and houtz cheese; and caviar tart and cheesecake

Presentations were offered by local food producers Truck Patch Naturals, Myco Rising Farms, Jan Dawson, J & J Rice Farms and Logan County Farmers’ Market board president Alyssa Rice.

Twenty local products for the meal were provided by J & J Rice Farms, Wishwell Farms, Wenger’s Produce, Myco Rising Bakery, Skidmore Apiaries, Truck Patch Naturals, Jandy’s Farm, Glett Farms, Blue Jacket Dairy, The Garden Basket, Fresh Start Farms and Champaign Berry Farm.