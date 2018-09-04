West Liberty-Salem marching band parades through downtown Saturday during annual Labor Day festivities. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Also pictured in Tuesday's Examiner:

Tiffany Arbuckle Lee, known by her stage name Plumb, performs Sunday evening to hundreds of people gathered at a free concert hosted by Shine FM and ColePak during the West Liberty Labor Day Festival at Lions Park. Christian artist Plumb performed songs from her newest album, Beautifully Broken, released in June, and many of her other hit songs. Prior to the concert, the stage also hosted a community church service, with featured speaker Pastor Bill Walker from Quest Community Church.

AND: The 53rd annual West Liberty Lions Club Labor Day tractor parade Saturday featured a variety of makes, including, from the left, Allis Chalmers, Farmall, International Harvester and John Deere. Richard Mally served as the parade grand marshal.