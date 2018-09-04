Security upgrades emphasized in West Liberty’s new police department project

Upgrades to security protocols ranging from evidence management to officer safety highlight the new West Liberty Police Department, which was formally unveiled Monday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and open house.

Village officials and stakeholders pose Monday for a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new West Liberty Police Department, 111 Runkle St. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The renovated building at 111 Runkle St. features separate office space for Police Chief Shane Oelker, as well as conference rooms capable of seating between eight and 10 people, and another separate, secure witness interview room.

A front lobby at the main entrance adds another layer of security, and doors require key card access, the police chief said.

Overall, the building offers substantial improvements to the police department’s ability to secure files and evidence.

“When you look at the overall safety and security of this building, this building offers a measure of security we haven’t had since I’ve been here,” Oelker said.

