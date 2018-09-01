Model aeronautics showcased in fun fly event

An assortment of intricately crafted model aircraft take to the skies at a former full-scale airfield today and Sunday in Quincy.

Matthew Finley, president of the Top of Ohio Radio Control Squadron, details a model aircraft Friday ahead of a fun fly event which continues through Sunday at S&S Airfield, 302 Liberty St., Quincy. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The Fly What You Bring Fun Fly event showcases radio control aircraft from a variety of categories in the skies above an all-grass infield at the S&S Airfield located at 302 Liberty St.

Members of the Academy of Model Aeronautics are scheduled to display RC aircraft such as helicopters, jets and quads, said event organizer Matthew Finley.

The event is hosted by the Top of Ohio Radio Control Squadron, and is designed to bring RC aircraft hobbyists together to promote model aviation, raise money for the local club and bring attention to the AMA and flying model aircraft more broadly, said Finley, who volunteers as president of the local TORCS organization.

Many model aircraft flying events like the one happening this weekend in Quincy are not staged on former airfields, and are located in more congested areas with limited overfly areas, Finley said. A major advantage to the S&S Airfield is the virtually unlimited room to fly, he said.

Finley is a resident of Columbus and avid RC aircraft enthusiast.

He belongs to four different RC clubs in Ohio and Michigan, he said.

“I instantly found out how greatthis facility was, and was in awe of the friendliness of the club’s members,” Finley said of his first introduction to the local chapter at S&S Airfield in about 2008.

