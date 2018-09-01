Sign points to Eagle award

An Indian Lake High School sophomore is now on the verge of earning his Eagle Scout award after completing a project this summer of refurbishing the O’Connor’s Point sign along County Road 38 just off State Route 117 north of Huntsville.

Ryan Braig, far left, and several neighbors work on the O’Connor’s Point sign as part of his Eagle Scout project earlier this summer. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

The sign points the way to Ryan Braig’s neighborhood, a historic area of Indian Lake, and it had fallen into disrepair over the years.

“It’s something I see every day as I leave and come home. I knew fixing it would be important to my neighbors and help with traffic,” he said.

