Highway patrol to ramp up impaired driving enforcement

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol ramp up enforcement efforts this Labor Day weekend, especially against impaired motorists.

The number of drivers traveling this weekend is expected to increase about 8 percent this Labor Day weekend, compared to last year, according to estimates.

Last year, 24 people were killed in 22 reported fatal crashes, and 10 of those fatalities were OVI-related, the highway patrol reports. Nine others involved failure to wear a seat belt.

A total of 851 impaired driving arrests were logged during the 2017 Labor Day weekend.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roadways is always a primary focus,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent.

“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to protecting and serving the motorists on Ohio’s roadways.”

Additionally, travelers will be spending more this year, according to motor club AAA, which project a 6 percent increase in travel expenses statewide this holiday weekend.

Historically, about 85 percent of Labor Day travel is done by car. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and allow for extra time, and always wear a safety belt.