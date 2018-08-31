Balloon shop, ice cream parlor closing

A Lakeview ice cream parlor and a Bellefontaine balloon shop are slated to close this weekend.

Bailey’s Landing, 110 N. Main St., Lakeview, is one of two businesses closing this weekend. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

Balloon Gallery and More, 944 E. Sandusky Ave., and Bailey’s Landing Ice Cream, 110 N. Main St., Lakeview, will not reopen as both operations were unable to find someone to take over the businesses.

Iris Raines, who owns the historic Bailey’s Landing building with her husband, Guy, said there has been some recent interest in the ice cream parlor and she hopes it will sell and reopen.

The Raines thought they had found a buyer in Angie Ingram, but that deal fell through.

Sandy Smith with Choice Properties is marketing the property and can be reached at (937) 842-2244.

As for Balloons, Amy Sullivan and her mother, Mary Shawver, have decided to focus on family after running the business for 13 years.

“Business was great and our customers were great,” Sullivan said. “The repeat customers made it worth it. They were outstanding.”

Even with a strong clientele, the duo could not find anyone to take over.

“The timing is working out perfect for us,” Sullivan said, noting their primary balloon supplier was bought out and will no longer produce balloons."

