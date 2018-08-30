Status update: Law enforcement agencies do not monitor social media for local crime tips

Social media can be a useful tool for connecting with family and friends, and even reviewing local businesses, but should not be used as a method to report suspected crimes in progress, according to area law enforcement.

Bellefontaine Police Department maintains a Facebook presence, but does not monitor its social media for crime tips. (EXAMINER SCREENSHOT | NATE SMITH)

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department do not monitor social media sites such as Facebook on an everyday basis.

“Too many things would get missed,” Bellefontaine Police Chief Brandon Standley wrote in an email.

Chief Standley said his department does not make it a practice to respond to social media posts as a means to get an officer response.

Residents should dial 911 in the event of an emergency, or contact dispatch by phone for non-emergency communications.

Platforms such as Facebook Messenger can be popular vehicles for folks to report suspected criminal activity because of their ease of use.

When it first launched its Facebook page, deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to respond to each individual message, but quickly realized that practice was not sustainable, sheriff’s office officials said.

Most of the tips coming into the sheriff’s office by way of social media were reports of erratic driving or other traffic violations.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!