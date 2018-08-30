Health district achieves national accreditation

Designation works to improve and protect public health

Officials from the Logan County Health District announced Wednesday the organization has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board by demonstrating that it meets the highest standards for delivering quality programs and services to its community.

“After years of diligence and hard work, we are proud to be recognized for achieving national standards that promote continuous quality improvement to better protect public health,” Logan County Health Commissioner Dr. Boyd Hoddinott, MD MPH, said in a release.“By continuing to improve our services, we can be sure we’re meeting and exceeding the needs of our local community as effectively as possible.

“The accreditation process also validates the dedication of our staff and the exceptional support of our board of health and community partners to help prioritize the use of resources to improve the quality of life of all Logan County residents.”

