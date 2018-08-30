Mary Rutan Foundation announces 2018 Community Health, Wellness Grant Program

Mary Rutan Foundation is now accepting applications for its Community Health and Wellness Grant program, with a submission deadline of 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28.

The focus of the program is to foster overall community participation in the promotion of a healthier Logan County.

The foundation board set aside up to $50,000 to be used for community grants focused on the areas of risk and need that were identified through the findings of the most recent Logan County Health Risk and Community Needs Assessment.

“Mary Rutan Hospital and Mary Rutan Foundation is committed to the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” Tammy Allison, foundation chief operating officer, said in a release. “We believe that we can be most successful through a collaborative community effort, and invite area schools and not-for-profit organizations to join us in our pursuit for a healthier Logan County.”

Focus areas of this grant period include mental health, proper nutrition and physical activity.

All applicants must be a registered 501c3 organization or area schools and cannot be a private foundation.

In addition, applicants must be based in Logan County. Grant requests may range from $500 to $10,000.

Completed applications and all required documentation must be submitted to the foundation, 205 E. Palmer Road, Bellefontaine, OH 43311. Applications may be obtained at www.maryrutan.org under “Foundation” on the website homepage or through the foundation office.

The Mary Rutan Foundation began awarding these grants in 2014.

Since then, nearly $185,000 has been invested in community health and wellness initiatives. Several of these programs continue in our community today, sustained through new partnerships and funding resources.

Questions regarding the grant or qualification guidelines may be directed to Mary Rutan Foundation at (937) 599-7003 or via e-mail at public.relations@maryrutan.org.