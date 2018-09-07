American Red Cross blood drives set for September

The American Red Cross hosts the following blood drives during September:

• 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, Union Station, 613 Hamilton St., Bellefontaine;

• Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St., Bellefontaine; and

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, Middleburg United Methodist Church, 11824 State Route 287. Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage.

Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets during September with the Red Cross in the Central Ohio Blood Region will receive gifts from the Columbus Blue Jackets, including a voucher for a buy-one-get-one free hockey game ticket, chance to win a weekly drawing of a Jackets prize pack with game tickets and autographed team item and a chance to win a ride on the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine at a Jackets game.

Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.

