Suicide Awareness Month activities planned

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Logan and Champaign Counties presents the following activities during September in recognition of Suicide Awareness Month:

• Awareness Ceremonies for both counties/Save A Life Color 5K — Saturday, Sept. 15, Ohio Caverns, 2210 E. State Route 245, West Liberty; registration at 8 a.m., 1-mile fun run at 8:30 a.m., 5K and 1-mile walk at 9 a.m.; survivors encouraged to take a memory board or display for their loved ones, other activities include music, food and drinks, memorial balloon release planned, Homegrown Yoga hosts post-run session; for 5K registration by Sept. 7, $25 includes T-shirt, after that date, $30 and no T-shirt, $10 for 1-mile walk and 1-mile fun run, mail checks to: Consolidated Care Inc., P.O. Box 817, West Liberty, OH, 43357; contact: Stephanie Ketchell, (937) 631-2883.

• Youth Mental Health First Aid workshop — Tuesday, Sept. 25, Green Hills Community; designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, other caring citizens how to help an adolescent ages 12-18 who is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis; introduces common mental health challenges for youths, such as anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), eating disorders; reviews typical adolescent development; teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations

• Adult Mental Health First Aid — Thursday, Sept. 27, Green Hills Community; interactive, eight-hour certification course presents an overview of mental illness and substance use disorders in the U.S., introduces participants to risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems, builds understanding of their impact and overviews common treatments; learn a five-step action plan encompassing the skills, resources and knowledge to help an individual in crisis connect with appropriate professional, peer, social, and self-help care.

The Mental Health First Aid training is an evidence-based practice, which has been demonstrated to reduce stigma and provides laypeople that have no mental health background with the tools to help people in their communities.

Those interested in attending one of the trainings can register by calling the Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties at (937) 465-1045.