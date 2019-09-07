Farm Bureau accepting Impact Fund grant applications

Logan County Farm Bureau is excited to announce that the second round of the Logan County Agriculture Impact Fund grants are now available, with applications due Oct. 18.

Grants will be offered to any organization in Logan County that promotes the well-being, and enrichment of youth involved in the agriculture community of our county. Grants will be evaluated on a competitive basis and projects submitted for the grant must be completed by the 2020 year-end.

“Our hope is to award as many projects as we can in order to see agriculture’s footprint expand in the county,” said Jill Smith, Logan County Farm Bureau organization director. “In the first year of the program, the county was able to award over $17,000 in grant dollars, for agriculture projects in our county.”

