Drive sober reminders issued, campaign kicked off

Law enforcement in Logan County are joining agencies across the country starting this week in the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Local law enforcement, including troopers of the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and officers of the Bellefontaine, Russells Point and Washington Township police departments gather Wednesday at the sheriff’s office, 284 S. County Road 32, for a kick-off to the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. (PHOTO | SUBMITTED)

The campaign focuses focusing on extra patrols day and night on local roadways to keep residents safe by removing impaired drivers and offering public safety reminders.

The high-visibility enforcement campaign coincides with the end of summertime and continues through the Labor Day weekend, when many individuals hit the roadways to see family and friends for fun activities such as picnics and barbecues.

The Labor Day holiday reporting period also typically marks one of the deadliest times on U.S. roadways, with drunk drivers endangering themselves and others, law enforcement officials said.

