Ridgemont FFA honored as Top 10 chapter in state

Transportation coordinator set to retire

Ridgemont FFA members were honored at the Thursday evening Ridgemont Board of Education for the chapter’s selection as one of the Top 10 FFA chapters in the state for the 12th year in a row.

At the state convention, the 117-member chapter competed against 310 other chapters. In addition to attaining top 10 overall, the chapter competed in all three divisions of Models of Innovation — Growing Leaders, Building Communities and Strengthening Agriculture.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!