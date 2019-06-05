BELLEFONTAINE

You are the Amazing Grandson that God gives to only a few! We are so proud of you!

JE'REE SOPHER

Love, Grandma & Grandpa

INDIAN LAKE

We are very proud of you! Good luck at Cedarville

CALEB KNIEF

Love, Grandpa Jerry & Karen

OLENTANGY LIBERTY

Congratulations, wishing you the best at OU

HANNAH STOLLY

Love, Mamaw & PaPaw

BELLEFONTAINE

You are now going to be a Buckeye! So very proud of you! Congrats!

BROOKE CHAPMAN

Love you, Grandma & Grandpa

BLUFFTON

Congratulations on you BA degree in Music Education. You will be an awesome teacher.

KASANDERA SHARON KNIEF

Love, Mom & Dad

INDIAN LAKE

We are so proud of you! We can't wait to see all that you accomplish at Cedarville.

CALEB ANTHONY KNIEF

Love, Mom & Dad

BELLEFONTAINE

We are so very proud!

BROOKE CHAPMAN

Love, Dad, Mom & Bobby

BOWLING GREEN

One step closer to SLP. Good luck at Toledo!

RYAN J. PENNY

Love, Your Family

BENJAMIN LOGAN

Keep reaching for your dreams! Best of luck at BGSU!

BAYLIE ALEXIS LEVAN

We love you always, Mom & Dad

BELLEFONTAINE

We are so proud of you! Good luck at Ohio Wesleyan!

BLAKE PHILLIPS

Love, Mom, Dad, Drew & Mason

BENJAMIN LOGAN

We are so proud of you! Good luck at OSU Lima!

ALIX NICOLE COONS

Love, Mom, Dad & Aiden