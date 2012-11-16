Status update: Law enforcement agencies do not monitor socia…
08/30/2018 NATE SMITH
Social media can be a useful tool for connecting with family and friends, and even reviewing local businesses, but should not be used as a method to report suspected crimes in progress, according to area law enforcement. Bellefontaine Police...Read more
Health district achieves national accreditation
Mary Rutan Foundation announces 2018 Community Health, Wellness Grant Program
American Red Cross blood drive slated for Sept. 13
Tattoo benefit planned for fire victims Sunday
Crash reported on C.R. 31 this morning
Semi driver leaves scene of crash
Celebrating Pos+Abilities
Child’s injuries lead to man charged with felonious assault
Motorist sentenced to 17 years for fatal buggy crash
‘9th-period proposal’ provides afterschool reading help