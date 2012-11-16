  • Home
‘Barn dance’ proceeds donated to 2 area organizations

08/30/2018 THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF

Proceeds from a recent “barn dance” hosted by RTC’s Art Connection, The Studio, have been donated to the host location, Union Station, along with another local program, the Potters’ Field...

Bernard R. Beair

08/30/2018 THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF

Bernard R. Beair

Bernard R. “Bernie” Beair, 73, of DeGraff, passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine. He was born in Sandusky County on June 23, 1945, to the late Ferdinand and...

