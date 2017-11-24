With Michigan’s QB situation muddled, Buckeyes have to stop the run

Any Buckeye fan that witnessed Tim Biakabutuka running through the OSU defense for 313 yards in 1995 will forever be a little nervous every time a Michigan running back gets the ball in The Game.

This year’s Wolverines have struggled to run the ball against good defenses, but they have shown some glimpses of a dominant running attack that Jim Harbaugh envisioned when he came to Ann Arbor three years ago.

Junior Karan Higdon has emerged as respectable go-to tailback for the Wolverines with 874 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore Chris Evans has nearly 600 rushing yards and six touchdowns and senior Ty Isaac has added 548 yards and two touchdowns. Establishing success on the ground against the Buckeyes will be especially paramount given Michigan’s murky quarterback situation.

The Wolverines have used three quarterbacks because of either injury or poor play. They looked like they had found something in sophomore Brandon Peters, who replaced an ineffective John O’Korn against Rutgers three weeks ago.

Peters wasn’t spectacular, but he was efficient. He completed 58 percent of his passes for 486 yards and did not throw an interception.

However, Peters took a crushing hit in the second half of last week’s Wisconsin game and had to be taken to a local hospital for an apparent head injury.

