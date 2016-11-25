Michigan natives on Buckeye roster add fuel to rivalry

Historically in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry, Ohio natives playing for Michigan have had a big say in the outcome of The Game.

There was Desmond Howard, who grew up in Cleveland, returning a punt 93 yards for a touchdown and striking the Heisman Trophy pose in a 31-3 rout of the Buckeyes in 1991.

There was Charles Woodson, the do-it-all star from Fremont who spurned his home state Buckeyes to play at Michigan. Named Mr. Football in Ohio as a high school senior, Woodson had some of his biggest moments against OSU.

He had two interceptions in a win over the second-ranked Buckeyes as a freshman. Two years later during his Heisman-winning season, he helped Michigan beat the Buckeyes by returning a punt for a touchdown, picking off a pass in the end zone and catching a 37-yard pass that resulted in Michigan’s only offensive touchdown.

