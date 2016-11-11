Hooker brings big plays to OSU secondary

There are few plays in football that can swing a game’s momentum like an interception return for a touchdown.

The 2016 Ohio State football team has turned that into an art form. The Buckeyes have already returned six interceptions for touchdowns. No team in OSU history can boast that many pick 6s.

Sophomore safety Malik Hooker has two of the six, exploding on the national scene in his first year as a starter.

A high school basketball star, Hooker was not considered a blue chip football recruit when he came to Ohio State. However, after a couple years of seasoning, he used his quickness and athleticism to inject a swagger into the Ohio State defense this fall.

It has not been a surprise to Ohio State defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs.

“If you remember what he did on the kickoff team last year, he’s a very fast and physical football player,” Coombs said. “Getting him more involved in all phases of the game doesn’t do anything but make us better.”

BUCKEYE INSIDER, exclusively in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!