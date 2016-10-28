Buckeyes not panicking after Penn State loss

While many fans were ready to jump off a cliff following Ohio State’s loss to Penn State last week, the players and coaches are not ready to hit the panic button.

“You have to move forward,” said OSU defensive line coach Larry Johnson. “The sun comes up in the morning and you have to get going forward. We have five tough games left. We can’t crown this one. The kids are real resilient and will bounce back.”

It was perfect storm for a loss: a hostile road environment, bad weather and untimely special teams mistakes.

Offensive line struggles and an inconsistent passing game were issues as well, but the Buckeyes are confident they can get back to the dominating team it was early in the season.

BUCKEYE INSIDER, exclusively in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!