Meyer, Buckeyes welcome adversity

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer talks a lot about wanting his players to play with a little bit of a chip on their shoulders when they take the field.

It has become clear that message is working.

The Buckeyes again showed their resolve in a tight situation with their come-from-behind 30-23 overtime victory at Wisconsin last week.

It was the 20th consecutive road win for Ohio State under Meyer.

Instead of crumbling under pressure, these Buckeyes seem to relish it.

“I’m honestly glad it happened to us,” said OSU defensive end Sam Hubbard of the close call in Madison. “We needed to get smacked in the mouth a little bit, face some adversity. I really feel like we came together on Saturday night and pulled it out together for the win. It’s something we’ll be able to lean on as a moment that we came together.”

