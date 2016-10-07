Samuel provides dynamic dimension for OSU offense

When Urban Meyer came to Ohio State, he pledged to tweak his spread offense so it could be more physical in a Big 10 conference possessing defenses that are built to stop the run.

With rugged running backs Carlos Hyde and Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield for the first four seasons of Meyer’s tenure in Columbus, the Ohio State offense did exactly what he had hoped by pounding defenses between the tackles.

This season, though, Meyer’s offense more resembles what it looked like during his time at Florida.

Redshirt freshman running back Mike Weber has shown the ability to grind out tough yards on the ground, but the emphasis has been getting the ball in space to dynamic junior H-back Curtis Samuel and senior receiver Dontre Wilson.

The shifty Samuel, a junior 5-11, 197-pounder from Brooklyn, currently leads the Big 10 in all-purpose yardage with 168.3 yards per game.

